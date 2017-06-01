Police Investigate After 3 Found Dead In Andover Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead in an Andover home Wednesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s department, at 7 p.m. officers were called to a home on the 900 block of 139th Avenue NW for a welfare check.
The welfare check had been called in by a neighbor who became concerned after not seeing their neighbors for a couple days.
Upon arrival, deputies knocked on the door and got no response.
Authorities said they also could not get ahold of anyone who could confirm the whereabouts of the home’s occupants.
Through further investigation, deputies found the front door unlocked. Police entered the home, and once inside found three adults dead.
Police said the deaths appeared to have been a result of foul play.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
The incident is currently under investigation.