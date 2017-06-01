Franken: Kathy Griffin Will Not Appear At My Event

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senator Al Franken has changed his mind about having comedian Kathy Griffin appear at one of his upcoming events.

Griffin ignited a media firestorm earlier this week after she released a photo of herself holding a fake severed head made to look like President Donald Trump.

Franken said Wednesday that while Griffin’s photo was “disgraceful and disgusting,” he found her apology genuine and said she would still appear with him at an event in Beverly Hills on July 7.

But he released the following statement Thursday evening:

I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend and I’m glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized.

After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled. I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously.

CNN fired Griffin from her annual New Year’s Eve hosting duties with Anderson Cooper.