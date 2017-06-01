Workin’ For The Weekend: Grand Old Day & The Edina Art Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is the first weekend in June and you know what that means, it’s Grand Old Day!

That’s just one of the reasons you might be Workin’ for the Weekend.

Grand Old Day

It’s described as 30 blocks of fun!

From Dale to Wheeler avenues, you can find it all along Grand Avenue on Grand Old Day this Sunday.

There will be a parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by outdoor music, tons of fair food and sidewalk sales.

Grand Old Day is free to attend.

MN Cars & Coffee

Like cars? Like coffee?

Then you need to be at Canterbury Park this Saturday.

The first Saturday of each month this summer you can show off your wheels, check out others and meet new friends at MN Cars & Coffee.

Gates open at 8 am and the event is free.

Mountain Biking Bash

The snow may be long gone, but you can still enjoy mountainside fun at Afton Alps.

A mountain biking opening bash is this Saturday.

There will be bike demos, food and drink specials, prizes and a DJ.

Cost for a day pass is $7.

Edina Art Fair

Finally, the neighborhood of 50th & France will be bustling with art lovers with weekend!

The 51st annual Edina Art Fair will be held Friday through Sunday.

This year’s fair will feature 280 artists from around the world and host an estimated 200,000 visitors.

In addition to browsing and shopping, enjoy music, kid’s activities, gourmet street food vendors, craft beer and wine.

Admission is free.