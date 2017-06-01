Bounty Hunter Sighting Triggers Lockdown At Mahtomedi High School

June 1, 2017 4:17 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mahtomedi High School went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after students reported seeing an armed man who turned out to be a licensed bounty hunter.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says two students alerted the school resource officer just before 12:30 p.m.

They said they saw a man wearing a bullet-proof vest with a firearm inside of a blue truck near school property.

Deputies later tracked down the man at his residence, where he showed his credentials as a bounty hunter.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public and no criminal charges will be sought.

