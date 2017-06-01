Man Reunited With Dog Who Was Stolen In Broad Daylight

June 1, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Steve Woodrich, Stolen Dog

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man and his beloved dog are reunited after the pet was stolen out of his yard.

Steve Woodrich and his dog Ellie looked happy as ever to be back together. Last week, surveillance cameras caught a man stealing the dog from the south Minneapolis home.

After our story aired Tuesday night, Woodrich says he learned it was someone he knew who took Ellie. He says it was her previous owner.

In order to avoid criminal charges, Woodrich says the man agreed to return the dog.

Woodrich plans to mirco-chip Ellie. He advises homeowners to invest in surveillance systems.

