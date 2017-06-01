State Patrol: At Least 1 Dead In Oak Park Heights Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle struck an SUV in Oak Park Heights Thursday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Highway 95, just north of Highway 36.
A Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Hwy 95 when a Cadillac Escalade exited the Sunnyside Marina and crossed the highway.
The motorcycle — which had a 17-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger, both from Roseville — struck the rear of the SUV.
The sole passenger of the SUV is a 73-year-old man from Stillwater.
The names and conditions of all three people involved in the crash has not been released.
