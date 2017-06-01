Sheriff: Detroit Lakes Teen Dies From Fall While Hiking In California

June 1, 2017 1:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl from Detroit Lakes died Wednesday after falling nearly 50 feet while hiking in northern California.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 12:06 p.m. to a report of a juvenile female who had fallen about 50 feet while hiking near the Vikingsholm Trail. Several agencies responded to the area to provide assistance.

The sheriff’s office says an off-duty officer recreationally in the area at the time began CPR efforts before first responders arrived.

Authorities say she sustained major injuries from the fall, and life-saving efforts were performed at the scene. The girl was taken to Barton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office identified her as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes.

