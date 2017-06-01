Starting June Soaking In The Sun On A Top 10 Weather Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Top 10 Weather Day is all about enjoying the sunshine with your best friend.

That’s why many pet owners brought their dogs to Lakes and Legends for the very first “Yappie Hour.” Lots of folks in the Twin Cities found themselves looking for any excuse to get outside on Thursday.

For Dan Reis, there is nothing better than riding on two wheels to work on a Top 10 Weather Day.

“I woke up this morning, I was able to ride to work. There is nothing better than a Minnesota day where you don’t have to wear a sweatshirt and you can ride down the freeway at 70 miles per hour and feel wind in your face and it’s not below zero,” Reis said.

Dan owns The Shop in St. Paul and because the weather is so nice, taking a break around lunch time is in order.

“It’s nice in Minnesota and we get very few months to be able to do this so every opportunity I can I ride my motorcycle,” Reis said.

Dan is not alone in looking for ways to enjoy this Top 10 Weather Day.

“I think everybody is in a great mood. You are surrounded by plants, how can you not be on a beautiful day like this?” Maddy Westby of Leitner’s said.

Shrubs, trees, plants and flowers, people made it a point to shop outside at Leitner’s in St. Paul on Thursday.

Maddy Westby loves working in the sun, especially on a day like this.

“I like coming here because I love the laughter of everybody and everybody’s having a good time. It’s a happy place, yeah,” Westby said.

People we spoke with say finding a happy place somewhere in the sun is what makes a Top 10 Weather Day special. They say they want Chris and the WCCO weather team to keep the Top 10 Weather Days coming.

They say it gives them an excuse to get outside, especially when they are supposed to be working.