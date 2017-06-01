Troopers Make Quick Blood Run To Save One Of Their Own

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol troopers on the way to save a life, soon realized they were fighting for one of their own.

State Patrol fleet manager Lisa Jaeger had her baby boy, Ryan, on May 18 in Red Wing.

But the happiest moment in the new family’s life soon turned to terror.

Jaeger suffered a massive hemorrhage and needed blood right away.

“It was kind of bizarre,” Jaeger said. “I could hear everything that was going on around me but I was not responding.”

Jaeger lost more than half the blood in her body, but even in a haze of fear, she held on to hope.

The State Patrol employee knew troopers would be coming to her rescue.

In a relay to save a life, troopers Jesse Einhorn, Jacob Letourneau and Dau Yang each took their turns charting the path from St. Paul’s Red Cross to the Mayo Clinic in Red Wing.

The troopers learned half way through the trip that their colleague was the patient.

“I didn’t drive any differently than I would on any blood run because I went as quickly and safely as I could,” Letourneau said. “But it made it more personal,”

Jaeger said doctors told her typical blood runs to that hospital take 45 minutes, but these troopers made it in 30 minutes.

“Forty-five minutes probably would’ve been too long,” Jaeger said. “We were that close.”

Jaeger credits the troopers, doctors and blood donors for saving her life and allowing her to watch her son grow up.

“There are no words for how grateful I am to everybody that helped me out along the way,” Jaeger said.

The State Patrol reports that troopers have conducted 34 blood runs so far this year to patients in the most critical need.

For information about where to donate blood in your community, click here.