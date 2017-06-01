Uptown Art Fair Commemorative Print Inspires ‘All Dolled Up Contest’

Summer is nearly here, which means festival season has begun!

And while one of the busiest and most anticipated fairs won’t happen until August, they are already busy getting prepped.

Last week, the Uptown Art Fair chose the commemorative print for the 2017 fair – “All Dolled Up and Going Uptown.”

The photo, showing the iconic couple of Barbie and Ken, was taken by Nicole Houff.

The dolls are shown dressed in fancy clothes standing in front of one of Uptown’s historic buildings, the Uptown Theater.

Houff, who claims to be “mildly obsessed” with Barbie, said she has photographed the doll in more than 100 scenes. Her personal collection includes nearly 40 dolls and hundreds of accessories.

“For this special piece, I wanted to capture Barbie and Ken with an iconic Uptown landmark,” Houff said in a recent press release. “The Uptown Theater is so historic and its sign is one of the most recognized in the Twin Cities.”

As in years past, to ramp up excitement about the fair, the committee, in connection with City Pages, is hosting an artistic competition.

This year, the competition is inspired by Houff’s love of Barbie.

From now through July 2, businesses and individuals (of all ages) are invited to capture their own photos of Barbie, Ken, Skipper, Kelly or any doll or action figure enjoying Uptown for the “All Dolled Up” competition.

The photos can be uploaded to the Uptown Art Fair website.

After July 2, a winner will be chosen and featured in the print and digital issues of City Pages in late July.

The Uptown Art Fair runs from Aug. 4 – 6. This is Houff’s fifth time participating in the fair, and her first being chosen as the commemorative artist.