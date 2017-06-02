4 Things To Know: Paris Climate Accord, ‘Scaffold’ Comes Down, Edina Art Fair & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord to the Edina Art Fair, here is a look at the top four stories from June 2, 2017.

Trump Gets Pushback After Pulling Out Of Paris Climate Accord

President Donald Trump is getting major pushback for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Several European leaders, governors and mayors of 61 U.S. states and cities said they will continue to fight against climate change, despite the move.

The President announced the decision from the White House Thursday, citing economic concerns.

Police In Philippines Investigating Deadly Casino Attack

Dozens of people are dead in the Philippines after police said a lone gunman stormed a casino, setting gaming tables on fire and firing shots.

Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation.

They said robbery was the motive and that the shooter killed himself.

‘The Scaffold’ At Walker Art Center To Come Down

Construction crews will remove a controversial piece of art from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Friday afternoon.

“The Scaffold” partly replicates the Mankato gallows, where 38 Dakota tribe members were hanged during the Dakota War.

The Walker Arts Center decided to remove the sculpture after protests last weekend.

Once it’s taken down, Dakota Spiritual leaders will burn it in a ceremony.

51st Edina Art Fair Begins

The 51st annual Edina Art Fair gets underway Friday.

The event features nearly 300 artists from around the country and Canada.

There will also be a special Prince music tribute on Saturday.

The Edina Art Fair runs through Sunday, rain or shine.