Amber Alert: 13-Month-Old, Mother Kidnapped In Coon Rapids

June 2, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Coon Rapids

UPDATE: Coon Rapids police say Smith, Crumb and the child were found safe in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday after a man kidnapped a 13-month-old child and her mother in Coon Rapids.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officials are searching for Milo Levell Smith after he allegedly kidnapped Kasina Smith and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, shortly before 1 p.m. near a doctor’s office on the 9000 block of Spring Drive Northwest.

amber alert Amber Alert: 13 Month Old, Mother Kidnapped In Coon Rapids

(credit: BCA)

The BCA says Smith is the father of the child, adding that he has a restraining order against him.

Smith was said to be driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXI with Minnesota license plate: 589LRK. It’s unclear where the mid-size car was headed following the kidnapping.

Officials describe Smith, 29, as standing about 6-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The child, Kasina Smith, was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and white pants with a floral pattern.

The girl’s mother is described as standing about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach and gray dress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith, the child, Crumb, or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

