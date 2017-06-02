Amber Alert: 13-Month-Old, Mother Kidnapped In Coon Rapids

UPDATE: Coon Rapids police say Smith, Crumb and the child were found safe in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday after a man kidnapped a 13-month-old child and her mother in Coon Rapids.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officials are searching for Milo Levell Smith after he allegedly kidnapped Kasina Smith and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, shortly before 1 p.m. near a doctor’s office on the 9000 block of Spring Drive Northwest.
The BCA says Smith is the father of the child, adding that he has a restraining order against him.
Smith was said to be driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXI with Minnesota license plate: 589LRK. It’s unclear where the mid-size car was headed following the kidnapping.
Officials describe Smith, 29, as standing about 6-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The child, Kasina Smith, was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and white pants with a floral pattern.
The girl’s mother is described as standing about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 134 pounds. She was last seen wearing a peach and gray dress.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith, the child, Crumb, or the vehicle is asked to call 911.