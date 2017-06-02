Roseville Police Seek To ID Armed Burglar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Roseville are asking the public’s help in identifying a burglar who broke into a home Friday morning armed with a handgun.
The Roseville Police Department says the burglary happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. at a duplex on the 2400 block of Woodbridge Street on the city’s northeast side.
Police say they heard about the burglary by the homeowner, whose surveillance system alerted her cell phone and captured pictures of the suspect as he moved about the home, placing objects in a backpack.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with a thin, muscular build, a goatee, and a mustache. He is seen in the surveillance footage wearing a light-colored Nike T-shirt, dark pants, a backpack, and a reflective safety vest.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. An anonymous text can also sent to 274637 with “Tips674” in the body of the text.