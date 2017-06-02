Man Sentenced For Fatally Striking Man Standing At Mailbox, Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Blaine man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for speeding through a neighborhood, fatally striking a man and fleeing the scene.
On Friday, Adam Rodman was sentenced in Anoka County District Court in connection to the May 2016 incident.
Rodman was drunk when he sped through the Blaine residential neighborhood and fatally struck Danilo Aguilar, who was standing next to his mailbox.
When police found Rodman, he was passed out at home, with vomit on the bed and floor. He was subsequently charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a collision.
Rodman was found guilty of all charges in March.
Rodman’s 120-month sentence was the maximum sentence allowed by law.
“It is incredibly sad to hear the dramatic impact this tragedy has had on the Aguilar family,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said after the sentencing. “Unfortunately, a criminal sentence cannot return Mr. Aguilar to his family. But we do feel the maximum sentence served justice in this case.”