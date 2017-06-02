Meet Brink, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

June 2, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Animal Humane Society, Pet Guest Of The Week

Every week, WCCO 4 News at Noon presents a special pet guest in need of a forever home. This week being no exception to being a week, our Friday pet guest is Brink!

According to the Animal Humane Society’s Zach Nugent, “Brink is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix. She is very friendly, with a tail that’s almost always wagging, and she loves to play. Originally from a shelter in Oklahoma, Brink is excited to find a new family and call Minnesota home.”

Click here for more information on this cute little squirt!

