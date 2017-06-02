Lynx’s Reeve, Fowles Earn WNBA Monthly Honors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx are reaping the rewards of a 6-0 start.
Center Sylvia Fowles was named Western Conference player of the month and Cheryl Reeve was named Western Conference coach of the month on Friday. The awards come after the Lynx swept through the month of May as they mount a run at a fourth championship.
Fowles averaged 20.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the first month. She also shot 61 percent from the floor.
Under Reeve, the Lynx are 13-0 in May over the last three seasons.
The Lynx play in Seattle against the Storm on Saturday.
