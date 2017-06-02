Red Wing Teen Accepted At All 5 U.S. Service Academies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The flag that adorns the Howe family’s front door in Red Wing will soon have even more meaning.

David Howe, a three-sport athlete and academic standout, applied to all five of the United States service academies: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and the U.S. Airforce Academy.

“Red Wing is certainly proud. We’re proud. I think the state of Minnesota should be proud of all the cadets that are in any of the military academies, not just our son,” said John Howe, David’s father. “It’s very difficult to get a nomination to a military academy, and then it’s very hard to get an appointment.”

You have to be interviewed and personally recommended by a Congress member or Senator.

David was accepted to all five of the prestigious academies – which is just about unheard of.

“We didn’t think he’d get the Navy one, and he did get the Navy one,” John said. “That one was the last one that came, and very exciting.”

David says he doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, but he knows how he got to this point.

“I would say through a lot of help from teachers and friends and family,” David said. “I had a tough decision, but there was really not a wrong one.”

The Air Force Academy in Colorado was the right choice for the aspiring pilot. He dreams of flying fighter jets, and it would be pretty hard to put anything past him.

“I’m just excited to be a part of something bigger than myself,” David said.

He will enter the Air Force as a second lieutenant after his four years of college, and he will be on active duty for at least ten years. He will report for duty this summer.

First, he has a graduation speech to give. He will take to the stage and speak at his Red Wing High School commencement ceremony.