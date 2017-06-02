It’s National Doughnut Day!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Happy National Doughnut Day everyone!
June 6 is National Doughnut Day, which means there’s a chance to get a free doughnut Friday!
It’s believed the tasty treats have been around since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the 19th century.
Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough, hence the name.
All day Friday, several locations are giving away freebies to celebrate.
YoYo Donuts & Coffee Bar in Minnetonka is giving away free doughnuts while they last, Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, Blaine and Navarre are giving away a free cake donut, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with any beverage purchase, Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop is giving away a free donut with a brewed coffee purchase and Mojo Monkey Donuts in St Paul is giving free doughnuts to first 200 customers.
All 80 Cub Foods locations are handing out doughnuts to local police officers and firefighters to say thank you for their service. They are also giving customers a free cake doughnut as well!
Finally, Cardigan Donuts is donating all proceeds from a special raspberry jam long John to the The Salvation Army USA.