Fugitive Arrested In MN Gets 86 Years In Kidnapping, Killing

June 2, 2017 8:59 AM
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man convicted of killing another man and forcing his estranged wife and three children to flee with him to Minnesota has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.

The Herald Bulletin reports 28-year-old Mark Emerson learned his punishment on Thursday in a Madison County, Indiana, courtroom for the death of 25-year-old Cody J. Gay. A jury last month found Emerson guilty of charges including murder and four counts of kidnapping.

Hermantown, Minnesota, police arrested Emerson in June 2015 outside a store. Authorities believe he was trying to flee to Canada with his wife and children.

Emerson’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas Godfrey, says his client will appeal. At trial, Godfrey argued that Emerson was acting in self-defense.

