‘Terrible For Our State’: Dayton On Pulling Out Of Paris Accord

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump is facing fierce opposition for ending the nation’s participation in the Paris Climate Accord.

Back in 2015, leaders from 195 countries made the commitment to reduce greenhouse gases.

But in keeping a campaign promise, Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, saying the deal placed an unfair burden on American workers.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States,” the president said.

Foreign leaders condemned the decision. Germany, Italy and France all rejected Trump’s offer to renegotiate.

The heads of most major U.S. corporations also wanted Trump to stay in the Paris accord.

Former President Barack Obama openly criticized the move, but says he’s confident cities and businesses will “do even more to lead the way.”

Here in Minnesota, state leaders say they will continue to fight for a clean, renewable energy despite Trump’s decision.

Gov. Mark Dayton had harsh words for Trump in a statement released shortly after the Thursday announcement. He called the president’s decision “terrible for our state, nation and world,” adding that it will cause “irreparable damage to our environment and our economy.”

Despite all of that, his office argues that legislation is already in place to keep Minnesota’s environmental efforts afloat.

Back in 2007, Minnesota enacted the bipartisan Next Generation Energy Act, which supports thousands of clean energy jobs, reduces air pollution and reduces greenhouse gasses.

While the news of the president’s decision on the Paris Accord was disheartening for some, climate activists in Minnesota say their efforts won’t stop.

“We are motivated by the fact that companies, the private sector, are on our side, the clean energy sector is growing and thriving, we are seeing wind and solar jobs outpacing coal, we are going to have action on all scales,” Climate Generation Executive Director Nicole Rom said.

The governor’s office claims because of efforts over the past decade in the state, more than 21 percent of Minnesota’s electricity comes from renewable sources.