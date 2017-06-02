2 Missing Canoers Found Safe In BWCA

June 2, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Boundary Waters Canoe Area, BWCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people who were reported missing while canoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Thursday afternoon were found safe early Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Charles Kelly, from Brooklyn Park, and 65-year-old Pamela Scaia from New Hope were located around 1 a.m.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officials received a report that canoers on a trip to Echo Trail in the BWCA were overdue. It was believed they were last seen at the Moose River access.

The report initially said three people were missing, but authorities later learned it was just two.

A search went underway and the party was located hours later near Oyster Lake.

Kelly and Scaia were uninjured but were taken to an Ely hospital as a precautionary measure.

