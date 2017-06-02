Open Streets Returns This Weekend To Lyndale Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Open Streets Minneapolis returns this weekend, with 30 blocks of Lyndale Avenue South closing to cars and opening up to cyclists, food venders, skateboarders, musicians, roller skaters and just regular foot traffic.
The first-of-this-summer event kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., with the busy Uptown avenue closed to cars from 24th to 54th streets. In place of the usually heavy motor traffic will be several mini events, including free yoga, bicycle repair, live music and children’s activities.
Following Lyndale Avenue, other Open Street events will be held on six more Sundays throughout the summer. The next one will take place in Downtown Minneapolis on June 11, followed by East Lake Street/Minnehaha Avenue on July 23. The events run through September; a full schedule can be found here.
Open Streets has been a part of summer life in Minneapolis since 2011, when the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition organized the first street-clearing event on Lyndale Avenue. Each year, the events have grown in popularity, and last year 81,000 people turned out for the eight Open Street events.
Open Streets Minneapolis is organized by Our Streets Minneapolis, which was formerly the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition. The events are hosted by the city of Minneapolis, which approves each of the events.