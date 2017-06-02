Teen Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was Set To Graduate The Day After

June 2, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Motorcycle Crash, Oak Park Heights, Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The motorcyclist who died Thursday in a crash in Oak Park Heights has been identified as a 17-year-old high school senior who was set to graduate the next day.

The State Patrol says Declan Ronan Raverty, of Roseville, was killed after his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Cadillac Escalade that was crossing Highway 95 near the St. Croix River.

delcan raverty Teen Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was Set To Graduate The Day After

(credit: Roseville Area High School)

The passenger on Raverty’s motorcycle, 20-year-old Katie Page, also of Roseville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both she and Raverty were wearing helmets.

The driver of the Escalade was unharmed.

Raverty, a senior at Roseville High School, was set to graduate Friday night. School officials say the 17-year-old, who went by the nickname “Duck,” was a “wonderful student” who had been elected to this year’s Homecoming Royalty Court.

“Duck touched the hearts of a lot of people and he will be missed by so many,” said Jeff Davies, a teacher and football coach at Roseville High School. “Without a doubt he was one of the most recognizable students in our building.”

A remembrance will be held during Friday’s graduation ceremony.

