WEATHER RESOURCES: Live Radar | Current Alerts | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather App

Woman Injured After Boat Collides With Stillwater Lift Bridge

June 2, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Stillwater, Stillwater Lift Bridge, Washington County Sheriff's office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was injured Friday night after a boater tried to make it under the Stillwater Life Bridge as it was lowering.

image2 Woman Injured After Boat Collides With Stillwater Lift Bridge

(credit: Kenzie Sullivan)

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says the upper portion of a 37-foot boat was sheared off when it hit the bridge.

A Stillwater woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from the collision.

boat hits stillwater lift bridge Woman Injured After Boat Collides With Stillwater Lift Bridge

(credit: Kenzie Sullivan)

The sheriff’s office says they believe the driver, from Marine on St. Croix, was not intoxicated.

The bridge was reopened late Friday night after it passed an inspection by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch