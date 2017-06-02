Sturgis To Be Honorary S.D. Capital For 1 Day

Twins End 4-Game Losing Streak With 4 – 2 Win Over Angels Miguel Sano claims he told Minnesota teammates earlier in the day they would turn a triple play Thursday night. The only thing he failed to predict was the Twins rallying in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels.

It's Never Too Late, Or Too Soon, To Turn Over Your Fantasy Baseball RosterTen weeks into the Major League Baseball season, and a lot of fantasy team owners give up on their rosters coming back from a three-day weekend. Don't be one of them; stay active, for there is still so much time left in the season to make a comeback.