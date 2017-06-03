Arrest Made In Shooting Outside Lyon’s Pub

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an arrest has been made after a man was shot last month outside a popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 13. A 31-year-old man from the United Kingdom was sitting outside Lyon’s Pub on South Sixth Street when he was shot. Witnesses said after the gunfire, at least 10 juveniles ran from the chaotic scene as people ducked for cover.
Minneapolis police were there within minutes as gunshots shattered nearby windows. The 31-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Saturday a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. The boy has not been identified, and charges have not yet been filed.
The incident remains under investigation.