Feed My Hungry Children Helping Somalia Famine Victims

June 3, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Feed My Hungry Children, Somalia Famine, Somalia Mobile Pack, St. Paul RiverCentre

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesotans are always ready to help those who are in need.

So it’s no surprise thousands of people are showing up to help prepare meal packages for victims of famine in Somalia. The goal for Love Somalia Mobile Pack is to make six million meals this weekend.

Feed My Hungry Children is coordinating the event at the RiverCenter in St. Paul. They’ll be packing again Sunday and Monday.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, please go to the Love Somalia Mobile Pack web site.

