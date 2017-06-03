Mike’s Mix: Tilt Pinball Bar

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Tilt Pinball Bar for a couple of their high-scoring cocktails.
Feel The Power
2 oz Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh-Made Carrot-Ginger Juice
¾ oz Tattersall Grapefruit Crema
Instructions
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, and shake over ice. Strain into an ice-filled lowball glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
High Score
5 Mint Leaves
2 oz Jim Beam Original Bourbon
½ oz Simple Syrup
WiscoPop Strawberry Soda
Instructions
Build in a pint or Collins glass over ice. Gently muddle the mint leaves; then, add bourbon and simple syrup. Top with WiscoPop Strawberry (or Cherry) soda. Garnish with a mint sprig, and serve with a straw.
Tilt Pinball Bar is more than just a place to play Pinball—it’s a thoroughly original Minneapolis experience. Urban décor. Vibrant lighting. And a full menu of specialty hot dogs, cocktails and craft beers.