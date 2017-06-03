Minneapolis Offering Free Lead Testing In June

June 3, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: City of Minneapolis, Lead Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is offering free lead testing this month.

Last year, 158 children in Minneapolis had lead poisoning. It can lead to brain and nervous system damage.

The city is now offering three free lead-testing events this month. Children and pregnant or nursing women can have their blood tested for lead for free.

The first will be on Sunday, June 4, at the Hawthorne Neighborhood Council’s Hot Dog Day. Then there will be one on June 15 at the Folwell Neighborhood Resource Fair ice cream social. The last will be on June 22nd on the HUB Healthy Homes Health Fair.

