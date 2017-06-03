Dalvin Cook Impressing Early In Vikings Workouts

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have some interesting questions at two key offensive positions, quarterback and running back.

Do they have enough to replace Adrian Peterson’s long shadow, or too many? We will find out soon enough.

The person people want to talk about at running back is Dalvin Cook. He’s here, he’s a focal point and he’s learning.

“My rookie moment was coming from with the rookies and getting thrown out with the vets and seeing how quick the holes close,” Cook said. “How fast the linebackers is and the secondary. You see the linemen chasing you downfield, and you’ve got to stay on your horse.”

So far, he’s impressed the veterans and that’s the first step: Show you can play.

“He’s really fun to watch. You can tell why he had so much success at Florida State,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “He’s a special runner and he’s a guy who has great vision. He always seems to make the right cut.”

But he knows this is a jump, and it’s a big one. Even from Florida State.

“I would say the playbook definitely. At Florida State we had a big enough playbook and the coaches do a good job of getting you ready for a stage like this,” Cook said.

Then there is Jerrick McKinnon. He’s ready for a three-man race for the spot.

“We’ve got a deep group, a very talented group. I’m looking forward to working with them and competing with them as well,” McKinnon said.

He knows the system and knows it could be a three-headed monster.

“A rookie first year, we’ve already seen flashes of how good he can be,” McKinnon said. “Latavius, he went to the Pro Bowl. He’s already made a name for himself, so I’m excited to work with both those guys and see how my game stacks up against theirs.”

While they wait for the third to get healthy. But Latavius Murray is the key signing of the offseason, and they have high expectations.

“To go out and play good, efficient football. I think he’s another one, he’s right there mentally,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “He’s extremely sharp, he’s got great questions. He’s right there with us mentally, he just can’t do it physically so we just need to see him get in there and do it.”