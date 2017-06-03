Prime Minister Says London Incidents ‘Potential Act Of Terrorism’

U.S. President Donald Trump is arguing in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities respond to reports of a string of attacks.

London authorities are investigating reports that a vehicle has hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Two other incidents also are being reported.

Trump began tweeting about the attacks an hour or so after initial news reports. One tweet read: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump also tweeted a pledge of help and support for London.

—-

1:05 a.m.

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a “terrorist incident.”

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

