Charges: Burglar Found Sleeping On Couch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A South St. Paul man came home to find a burglar asleep on his couch.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Jason William Burnett, 38, is charged with one count of second-degree burglary in connection to an incident on May 28.
The criminal complaint says the resident called police, who say Burnett seemed confused when he was interviewed, and he would only tell officers his first name.
Police say Burnett, from St. Paul, had three backpacks near him, and said two of them were his.
One of his backpacks contained a laptop that had been in the upstairs of the residence. He was also wearing the watch of the man who called police.
Officers found a bag containing a controlled substance on Burnett, who also had taken a bite from a sandwich on the kitchen counter before laying down for a nap.
He could face up to a decade in prison if convicted.
