St. Paul Police Investigating Shooting Near Frogtown Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after one person was shot near Frogtown Park in St. Paul Saturday night.
St. Paul police responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Minnehaha Ave. When officers arrived, they located a male laying in a parking lot who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital. Police have not arrested any suspects in connection with the incident, which is under investigation.