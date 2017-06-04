Boy, 3, Dies After Being Hit By Car In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old boy died Friday night after being hit by a car in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Hamza Mohoumed Abdillahi, of Minneapolis, was struck by a car on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
He died shortly after at the Hennepin County Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries.
Police say Abdillahi was fatally struck moments after he was dropped off by a van on 17th Avenue South.
The child walked behind the van and into the street when a Chrysler sedan hit him. Witnesses and passers-by came to Abdillahi’s aid before emergency crews rushed him to the hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler sedan stayed at the scene, and police say he was cooperating with investigators.
The incident remains under investigation.