‘Open Streets Minneapolis’ Hits Lyndale Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Minneapolis got out to enjoy the sun on Sunday along Lyndale Avenue.
Thirty blocks of Lyndale Avenue South were open for bicyclists and pedestrians as part of “Open Streets Minneapolis.” The event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It gave people a chance to explore their neighborhoods and local businesses without cars zooming by.
“Open Street is always like the beginning of summer for me. The community and the feeling and the vibe down here it phenomenal, it’s just fun,” Benton Dorsey of Minneapolis said.
There were activities for all ages and live music.