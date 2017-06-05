4 Things To Know: ‘Wonder Woman’ Soars, Summer Travel & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Monday, June 5. They include the kickoff for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, and a landmark record-breaking box office weekend for a female director.
At Least 12 Arrested Following London Attacks
Authorities in the U.K. continue to search for accomplices and make arrests in connection to the deadly London Bridge terror attack. At least 12 people have been arrested. The attack left several people dead and more than 40 others hurt. Police killed three men Saturday night, who they believe were the attackers.
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial gets underway in Pennsylvania Monday. Prosecutors say he drugged and assaulted a former Temple University employee 13 years ago. More than 50 other women also say Cosby assaulted them, but only one will testify in this trial. If convicted, Cosby could get 10 years in prison.
Record Summer Travel Season Expected
Get ready to share the air this summer. A record 234 million people are expected to fly on U.S. airlines. A report in Forbes magazine says the carriers with the best on-time performance are Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta. The report found the airline with the most delays over the summer months is Frontier.
Crowds Turn Out For ‘Wonder Woman’
“Wonder Woman” made it big at the box office. It brought in just over $100 million this weekend. That gave Patty Jenkins the title of best debut ever for a female director. More than half of this weekend’s audience were women. The film also has a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best reviewed superhero movies of all time.