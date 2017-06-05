Sheriff’s Office: Dog Who Attacked Girl Near Alexandria Not Rabid

June 5, 2017 3:10 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a dog that bit a 10-year-old girl multiple times, sending her to the hospital, does not have rabies.

The attack occurred May 31 around 6:15 p.m. Autumn Flaten was at a friend’s house in Brandon, Minnesota, for a sleepover when the homeowner’s pit bull bit her several times.

Autumn was taken to Douglas County Hospital before being transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. Authorities removed the dog from the home and tested it for rabies. Those tests came back negative, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not provide an update on the girl’s condition.

