Authorities ID Girl Dead In Lake Elmo Pond Drowning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a 6-year-old girl who died in a drowning at the Lake Elmo Swimming Pond on Sunday.
The incident happened at about 1:7 p.m. as Washington County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Washington County Park Reserve swimming beach at Lake Elmo on a report that a girl had been pulled from the water and wasn’t breathing. Resuscitation efforts were made on scene and the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl on Monday as Ghia Vue from St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death, which could take several weeks.
The incident remains under investigation.