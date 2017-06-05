Big Lake Woman Charged With Homicide In Wisconsin Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are looking for a Minnesota woman who’s now charged with causing a deadly crash that killed a Wisconsin teenager.
Makellia Jensen, 22 of Big Lake, has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in connection with the October 2016 incident.
Witnesses say just before the deadly crash, they saw Jensen with both hands on a cell phone, not the steering wheel. Investigators believe 16-year-old Kyra Hayes was trying to avoid Jensen’s erratic driving when she lost control and flipped her car.
It happened last October on Highway 35 just north of River Falls, Wis. Court documents say on Facebook, Jensen confessed to causing the accident.
She wrote: “I admit I cut her off not looking in my blind spot, she never honked when she could of so she obviously wasn’t paying attention either.”
Jensen is also charged with possession of illegal drugs including meth, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil. Jensen told authorities she hadn’t used the drugs for three to five days before the crash.