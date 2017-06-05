Suspect Arrested In Downtown Minneapolis Fatal Hit & Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday night in connection with the hit-and-run crash in downtown Minneapolis that left a 47-year-old St. Paul woman dead.
Krista Sandstrom was on her way to a signing audition Friday night when her vehicle was hit by a SUV near the intersection of 15th Street and Park Avenue. There were two men in the SUV, and both fled the scene after the crash.
Sandstrom was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner later determined she died of multiple blunt force injuries associated with the crash.
Authorities tracked down the men who fled the scene, and at least one was taken into custody. Israel Delos Santos was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Criminal charges have not yet been filed.
Criminal records show Delos Santos was convicted in August of 2014 for assault with a dangerous weapon in Dakota County in 2013. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison and was released in February. He had been on supervised release since.