Fine Line Music Café, New Power Generation Host Prince Tribute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family, friends and fans recently marked the one year passing of Prince with concerts and tributes at Paisley Park and First Avenue.
Now, the celebration of Prince’s life will continue with three concerts at Fine Line Music Cafe with members of the New Power Generation and special guests.
“The Prince Tribute: This Thing Called Life” will revisit songs from 1990-1998.
The three concerts take place at Fine Line June 8 – 10.
For more information on show time, or tickets, visit the Fine Line Music Café online.