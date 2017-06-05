Fine Line Music Café, New Power Generation Host Prince Tribute

June 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Fine Line Music Cafe, New Power Generation, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family, friends and fans recently marked the one year passing of Prince with concerts and tributes at Paisley Park and First Avenue.

Now, the celebration of Prince’s life will continue with three concerts at Fine Line Music Cafe with members of the New Power Generation and special guests.

“The Prince Tribute: This Thing Called Life” will revisit songs from 1990-1998.

The three concerts take place at Fine Line June 8 – 10.

For more information on show time, or tickets, visit the Fine Line Music Café online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch