Kylie’s Kids: Meet Meadow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We hear from a lot of children in the hospital that they want to grow up to be a nurse or a doctor, but this week’s featured Kylie’s Kid took it to the next level.

Eleven-year-old Meadow may only be going into junior high next year, but she’s getting a head start on her future career as a nurse. She even has her own Nurses badge at Masonic Children’s Hospital already.

Meadow spent a lot of time in the hospital this winter for a bone marrow transplant.

“I played nurse while I was in the hospital,” she said. “I got a bunch of supplies and I got to mess around with it.”

Nurses let her practice a few skills, because Meadow wants to be a nurse when she grows up. They even made a small IV bag for her.

She already has the qualities she needs to be a great nurse, plus now a log of experience in a hospital.

“I’m kind. I like to help a lot of people. I also like kids a log,” she said.

In 2015, Meadow was diagnosed with lymphoma. Last year, the cancer came back, this time as leukemia.

“I was kind of kind of sad, not happy about it, but I knew I could get through it,” she said.

Meadow is still recovering, but healthy enough to be back home for the summer, which means a lot of time with her dog Roxi. Then, it’s back to school — this time, middle school — in the fall, setting the building blocks for her future career, helping other children get healthy again.