In Response To Veto, Watchdog Group Pushes For Lawmaker Pay

June 5, 2017 12:29 PM By Rachel Slavik
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Mark Dayton, Rachel Slavik

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A government watchdog group went to court Monday to ensure lawmakers get paid even if the legislative funding ends.

The move is a response to Gov. Mark Dayton’s line item veto in the budget bill, which would defund the Legislature come July 1.

The lawsuit outlines a constitutional amendment which one attorney believes requires that lawmakers get paid.

Erik Kardaal, who represents the watchdog group Association for Government Accountability, says any attempt to stop payment of the Legislature violates the constitutional amendment that set up a group called the Legislative Salary Council.

That counsel establishes lawmaker pay at $45,000 a year, and Kardaal argues that the counsel ensures that payment gets made.

This filing, however, is not associated with a potential lawsuit by the Legislature following the governor’s line item veto. It’s solely a court filing to ensure lawmakers get paid.

“This sort of unusual circumstance, where you have defended legislative pay in context of constitutional amendment guaranteeing that pay, it is extraordinary,” Kardaal said. “It’s extraordinary breach of trust to public and breach of constitutionality of these statues.”

More from Rachel Slavik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch