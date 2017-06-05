Mike Zimmer Given Medical Clearance To Return To Coaching

June 5, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Detached Retina, Eye Surgery, Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s Mike Zimmer’s 61st birthday on Monday, but the best news he could have received for the day came from his eye doctor.

Zimmer got the medical clearance to return to Winter Park and get back to coaching as the Minnesota Vikings resume offseason workouts. He spent about two weeks away from team facilities in Kentucky resting and recovering from his latest eye surgery, his eighth overall.

The Vikings resume team workouts on Monday, and Zimmer plans to run all of them.

Zimmer suffered a detached retina during the 2016 season and had to miss the Vikings’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team finished 8-8 last year and missed the playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch