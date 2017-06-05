Fire Near Pine City National Guard Armory Suspected As Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a fire Friday night near the National Guard Armory in Pine City is suspected as arson.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire at about 10:47 p.m. Friday. The first sheriff’s deputy at the scene reported a large fire at a fenced area of the facility that involved a military vehicle.
The Pine County Fire Department responded, and put the vehicle fire out that had also spread to a surrounding grassy area. Authorities found a hole cut in the fence to get access to the vehicle storage area.
The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire, and will assist the Pine County Sheriff’s Office as well as the National Guard. Anyone with information should call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380.