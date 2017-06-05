Totino-Grace Seeking Title In First State Softball Tournament Since 2011

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weather looks great all week long for three state high school tournaments.

State boys tennis, state track and field for boys and girls and girls softball all take place this week with nothing but sun in the forecast. The girls state softball tournament starts Thursday in North Mankato.

Totino-Grace will be one of those teams looking for a title at the softball tournament. The Eagles are making their first trip to state since 2011.

Totino-Grace is the No. 2 seed in the class 3A field and on a potential collision course with top ranked Mankato West.

The Eagles had one the toughest schedules in the state, and after a couple of early season losses, have rattled off 16 straight wins. A streak that will be put to the test right away.

“Right away the kids said we’re not down there just to be happy. We get there and the goal is to win a state championship,” head coach Mike Sullwold said. “We think we’ve got a team that can. Mankato west is good, Winona is good, Big Lake is good. I mean they beat the No. 2 team in the state in Rocori so you get down there and you’ve got eight pretty quality teams.”

Totino-Grace opens state softball play against Big Lake Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.