2nd Annual Chalkfest At Arbor Lakes

June 6, 2017 9:00 AM

The Arbor Lakes Business Association is proud to announce the second annual Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes, a free, 2-day street art festival with entertainment, food, and family fun! Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes will feature sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs and art enthusiasts from across the world. Thirty four professional street artists will be traveling to Main Street Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove from around the country and as far away as Bahrain, Mexico and Milan, Italy to showcase their amazing talents! Chalkfest is also a people’s choice competition, in which artists will chalk Main Street Arbor Lakes competing with some of the best artists from around the world.

Click here for more.

