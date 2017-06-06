4 Things To Know: London Attack Latest, Comey Testifying & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From dozens released after the attack in London to former FBI Director James Comey testifying, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, June 6.
Dozens Released After London Attack
Police in the UK say they’ve released a dozen people they took into custody after the London Bridge attack. They were all detained near the home of the two attackers police have publicly identified. Police shot and killed three attackers after they mowed down pedestrians with their van and stabbed others on Saturday night.
James Comey Testifying
The coast is clear for fired FBI director James Comey to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. The White House announced President Donald Trump will not block Comey’s testimony about his firing and the Russia investigation.
D-Day Anniversary
Today marks the 73rd anniversary of D-Day the allied invasion of Normandy, France during World War II. More than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships supported the operation. Roughly 10,000 Americans, Brits and Canadians were killed, wounded or missing in action.
Apple Unveiling
Apple is giving a sneak peek of its newest devices. The company revealed a new smart speaker that runs on Siri to compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home. The “home-pod” will sell for $350 in December. Apple also announced new computers and new software to let your Apple watch sync with your treadmill to share your workout details.