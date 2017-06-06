School Security Guard On Leave Following ‘Excessive Force’ Accusation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Apple Valley High School security guard has been placed on administrative leave after responding to a fight involving a Muslim student who’s accused him of using excessive force.
A spokesperson for the Apple Valley area school district said the security guard was on leave pending the completion of an investigation into a fight last Thursday after a Muslim student was arrested and removed from the school.
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said over the weekend that the student reported that she had been verbally harassed and called a “f—ing terrorist” by a male student. She says that the school security guard who responded to the ensuing fight used excessive force only against her and that police officers removed her hijab while arresting her.
The Apple Valley Police Department says it is investigating the fight and so far there is no indication that any racist language was used during the conflict.
The student was initially suspended following the fight, but later she was allowed to return to the school. The district said that due to privacy restrictions it’s not able to disclose the reason for the reversal of the suspension.
CAIR says the student, as well as a dozen other Muslim students at the high school, report feeling unsafe following the fight and other alleged incidents involving security personnel at the school.
The Apple Valery Police Department says it’s received no complaints about school resource officers.