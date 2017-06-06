Southern Minnesota High School Duo Wins Minnesota Fishing Open

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A duo from Plainview-Elgin-Millville is headed to a national bass fishing tournament after winning the Minnesota High School Open on the Mississippi River.
The event, which was sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and FLW Outdoors, was held last Saturday on the river near Lake Pepin. Jack Mulholland of Elgin and Jared Haugen of Plainview had a five-bass limit of 17 pounds to win the tournament by more than a full pound. They’ll head to the national tournament, set for June 27-July 1 Pickwick Lake in Florence, Ala.
Saturday’s event featured 44 teams, largely from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Two other Minnesota teams also advanced to the national tournament by finishing in the top four. It’s a group that includes Joe Gorman of Farmington and Nehemiah Glenn of Lakeville, who represented Lakeville Schools and had a total weight of 15 pounds, 9 ounces. Zach Schiller and Jack Wallish, both of Roseville, finished fourth at 13 pounds, 2 ounces.
The winners of the national tournament will get a $5,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.